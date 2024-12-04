Rams' McVay Shares Thoughts About Facing Bills' Josh Allen
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to get a game above .500 and keep their chance of winning the NFC West alive in Week 14.
The Rams face a difficult challenge on Sunday as they will face the AFC East Champions, the Buffalo Bills at Sofi Stadium.
The Bills are coming off crushing the Rams' divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 13.
These are the challenges that Rams head coach Sean McVay likes. And if the Rams are going to make a push for the playoffs, this is a game, where they can make a statement in. The Rams will have momentum as they are coming off a good road win.
I think he [Josh Allen] is a great competitor," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "He has got an incredible ability to extend plays. He got a bunch of physical tools. I think he is a really mentally tough competitor. I think he is smart, I think he is seeing the field really well. I think they are doing a great job of allowing him to play quarterback, and settle in for a handful of concepts. I think there is a rapport and comfort with the skill players around him. I think coach [Aaron Kromer] and their offensive staff have done a great job establishing a legitimate run game and you know he has got such great athleticism to extend. He can beat you with his arm, his legs, and his brain. He is playing at a really high clip and I think he has only gotten better since we saw him in an opening game in 2022. That is why we know it is going to be a damn good challenge for us and we better be ready to be at our best if we want to have a chance to compete."
The Rams defense will have to stay disciplined and keep Allen in the pocket and make sure they get good angles on Allen, as he is not easy to bring down. The offense has to play a complete game.
If they can produce like they did in the second half in New Orleans, for the whole game on Sunday, they will be in good shape.
