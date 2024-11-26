Route to Playoffs Still Lingers For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are staring down the barrel of a missed playoff season if they do not find a way to win a majority of their final six games. It may not be probable, but it is definitely possible, considering what they were able to achieve last year.
The Rams were 3-6 last year before going 7-1 in their final eight games to finished 10-7 and clinch a Wild Card spot. This year, the NFC West is still anybody's for the taking heading into Week 13 and a few key wins could turn this season into a division-winning one if the Rams execute down the stretch.
Here is an outlook of the Rams' remaining six games and the chances they have to stay in playoff contention, barring a few divisional losses from their rivals.
Week 13: @ New Orleans Saints (4-7)
The Rams are responding from a brutal loss at home on Sunday night. After their primetime loss to the Dolphins in Week 10, the Rams did a fabulous job of bouncing back in Week 11 with a road win over the Patriots. They will be in a similar situation this week, traveling down south.
The Saints have struggled for a majority of the season after a fast start and recently fired their head coach Dennis Allen. They have won back-to-back games under interim head coach Darren Rizzi after losing seven-straight. They will face the Rams off a much-needed bye week.
Handling business and earning a win against a poor defense that were sellers at the trade deadline is going to be a major difference. The Rams will be resilient and respond with a clutch road win to return to a .500 record.
Week 14: Vs. Buffalo Bills (9-2)
This matchup resembles the Eagles loss due to the utter dominance that the Bills have displayed this season. From what the Eagles showed the Rams, teams of this caliber are just a leg up in terms of success and execution.
The Bills will win this game, handing the Rams their third-straight home loss and put them right back at 6-7, in need an even bigger win streak in the final four games of the regular season.
Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
This is a very winnable game for the Rams as the 49ers have looking completely lost over the past few weeks. Injuries have plagued both sides, but have negatively impact the 49ers by a wide margin. It will be a huge game for both teams.
The Rams will sweep the 49ers with a win, improving 3-1 in the NFC west and putting them right back at .500 with a 7-7 record.
Week 16: @ New York Jets (3-8)
The Jets have been one of the most disappointing teams this season even with strong talent across the field. They are 2-4 at home this season and the Rams offensive scheme will be too much for a Jets defense that has not played well this season.
This is another big opportunity for the Rams to handle a bad football team and win the games they are expected to in order to have a fighting chance at the division. The Rams will win, marking two-straight and pulling them back above .500 at 8-7.
Week 17: Vs. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)
The Cardinals have shown their ability to be a dangerous team, but displayed major inconsistencies this past weekend, only scoring six points in a divisional loss to the Seahawks. They just came off their bye week and their hardest games are ahead of them.
It will be telling to see where this team stands in Week 17, but the Rams traditionally playing better and better as the season progresses and they will be hungry for a home win after losing their last three at SoFi Stadium. Rams win by a close margin and become 9-7 with one game left.
Week 18: Vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
This game could have playoff implication and make or break the Rams' season. If all goes to plan, they would be 4-1 against NFC West teams this season and a win in the final regular season game, would surely give them the division.
The Rams will play a grueling, tight ballgame, and come out with a three-point win as the game goes down to the wire. From a talent standpoint, the Seahawks and Rams have the most across both sides of the ball. It will be a marquee matchup that goes in favor of the Rams.
The Rams will finish 10-7, winning five of their last six games and finishing 5-1 in the NFC West. They will take the division and host a playoff game during Wild Card weekend.
