Rams Newly Signed Free Agent Hosts Youth Football Event in Simi Valley
The Los Angeles Rams have been about helping to build the community since they returned to the city of Los Angeles. The organization believes that an established relationship with the community is important for the growth of the team and game of football.
It's always nice to see organizations doing community events, helping to better the youth in the city. Even the newly signed members of the team have been getting into the action with tight end Colby Parkinson having hosted a youth football clinic in Simi Valley.
Parkinson signed a three-year deal with the Rams this offseason and is expected to be a key piece to the offensive puzzle this year. He spent his first few years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks but now will be catching passes from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
He gives Stafford a legitimate target in the red zone and someone who can space the field a little bit through the middle parts. Parkinson is from Southern California, having attended Oaks Christian School. It's probably a dream come true for him to return and now will get to make his mark both on and off the field.
