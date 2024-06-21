Rams News: 2023 Season Reminded Sean McVay About His Love For Football
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been open about the fact that he considered retirement in recent offseasons. Unlike those offseasons, McVay retiring has no longer been a storyline this offseason.
This is largely in part due to a much better 2023 campaign for the Rams. The Rams came into 2023 off a dismal 2022 season. After winning the Super Bowl, the defending champs proved to be unable to defend their title in the slightest. They finished the year with a 5-12 record as two of their biggest stars, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, had their seasons shortened due to injury.
With low expectations in 2023, the Rams had a late-season playoff run, responding from a 3-6 record to snatch a wildcard spot. They were unable to advance past the wildcard round but ended the season on a promising note.
“Last year reminded me of why I love this [ __ ] so much," McVay told Chris Long on Green Long with Chris Long. "[It’s] because of those players. I think it was a great balance of youthful energy and exuberance. These guys they just came out they [ __ ] competed they loved it. Then we had some veteran guys that kind of steered the ship the right way.”
The Rams have continued their youth movement this offseason with a large draft class. While the team does have a sturdy group of veterans, they also have a lot of youth across the team, particularly in the running back and defensive line rooms. This should continue to provide McVay with rejuvenated energy as he heads into the 2024 season with much more excitement.
More Rams:
Rams News: Rival Wideout Hoping to Shatter Puka Nacua's Rookie Season Records