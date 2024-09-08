Rams News: 3 Fantasy Football Players to Watch For Against Lions
The Los Angeles Rams make their 2024 season debut on Sunday Football against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. This game marks a rematch of the 2024 wildcard playoff card between the two teams, in which Detroit earned a narrow win over Los Angeles.
Here are the top three Rams players to watch for in fantasy Sunday night:
WR Puka Nacua
The Rams have two dynamic receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but Nacua feels like the safer option fantasy-wise in Week 1. Nacua is coming off a record-breaking rookie season in which he broke Bill Groman's rookie receiving yards record and Jaylen Waddle's rookie reception record. Kupp is ready for Week 1 after he began the 2023 season injured, but Nacua is the hotter receiver after last season.
In last season's playoff game, Nacua set a rookie playoff record by going for 181 yards and a touchdown against the Lions.
RB Kyren Williams
One of the primary fantasy questions for the Rams is how they will balance using both Kyren Williams and third-round pick Blake Corum. Williams finished third in the NFL in rushing yards a season ago and as the fourth-best running back in fantasy. despite missing multiple games.
Despite Williams' production, the Rams drafted Corum, who was one of the most dynamic backs in college football a season ago. Corum scored 27 rushing touchdowns in his final season of college football, which could make him the team's top red zone threat.
Going into the season, Williams' experience should give him the edge over Corum in fantasy football, but how the Rams use both backs against the Lions could foreshadow each player's future role for the rest of the season.
TE Colby Parkinson
Parkinson is included here not necessarily to play him against the Lions, but to see his role with the Rams. With Tyler Higbee on the injured reserve as he recovers from a torn ACL he sustained last January, Parkinson is currently the team's primary tight end.
Parkinson has just a total of 618 receiving yards and four touchdowns over four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks but potentially could see a larger role in the Rams' passing game due to the injury to Higbee. The Rams also signed Parkinson to a three-year deal and might envision a larger role for him in their offense than the Seahawks did.
If the Rams do target Parkinson often against the Lions, he could be a solid fantasy pickup or start in the following weeks.