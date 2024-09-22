Rams News: 49ers Star Defender Expected To Play in NFC West Matchup
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to face San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa when they host the 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Bosa was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday with a rib injury but is now expected to play, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Bosa is coming off a two-sack performance in the 49ers' 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week, and he has two total sacks on the season so far. The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is one of the best sack artists in the NFL and has recorded at least 10 sacks over each of the last three seasons.
Bosa did not record a sack against the Rams a season ago, but he did notch 3.5 sacks against Los Angeles over two games in 2022. Still, Bosa should have ample opportunities to get to quarterback Matthew Stafford because of the Rams' banged-up offensive line. Rams offensive linemen Steve Avila, Joe Noteoom, and Jonah Jackson were all placed on injured reserve and will be unavailable during this game.
The Rams gave up five sacks a week ago in their disastrous 41-10 blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and will need to protect Stafford better.
The Rams will have both of their offensive tackles available. Veteran left tackle Rob Havenstein has already returned to the Rams after he was injured during the preseason. Right tackle Alaric Jackson will return to the team for the first time this week after his suspension was limited.
While Bosa will be able to play, the 49ers will be out three of their All-Pro stars on offense. Running back Christian McCaffrey remains on IR with an Achilles injury, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out with a calf injury and tight end George Kittle is out with a hamstring injury.
Like the 49ers, the Rams are also without several of their top-skill position players. Both wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are out with injuries. Nacua landed on IR after Week 1 with a sprained PCL, and Kupp sustained an ankle injury in Week 2. The Rams did not place Kupp on IR, but he will not play against the 49ers.
