Rams News: 5 Players to Watch For in Fantasy vs Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to face the Arizona Cardinals for their first division matchup of the 2024 season. Traveling to Arizona, the Rams will aim to maintain their unbeaten streak in Glendale, which dates back to November 2014. Although the team is dealing with several key injuries, they have enough firepower to compensate for those losses. As the Rams look to secure their first win of the season, these five players will be crucial in making a difference on the field.
1. Matthew Stafford, QB
The success of the Rams often hinges on the performance of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Since joining L.A., Stafford has dominated the Cardinals, losing just once to Arizona. In those games, he has thrown for 10 touchdowns, just two interceptions, and averaged 254.2 passing yards per game. With the Rams needing a steady hand at quarterback, Stafford will once again carry the burden of leading the offense and putting them in a position to win.
2. Tyler Johnson, WR
After an impressive 2024 debut, Tyler Johnson will be a key player to watch, especially with star receiver Puka Nacua sidelined. In Week 1, Johnson hauled in five receptions on seven targets for 79 yards, including a highlight-reel play in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions. With Nacua out for the next month (maybe more), the Rams will need even more production from Johnson to keep the offense moving and to provide Stafford with a reliable target.
3. Rob Havenstein, RT
Right tackle Rob Havenstein missed the Rams' season opener due to an ankle injury but is expected to return for the game against Arizona. The Rams struggled without him on the offensive line last week, and his return is crucial for stabilizing the protection around Stafford. If Havenstein can stay healthy, he’ll be vital in both pass protection and run blocking as the Rams navigate their tough early schedule.
4. Kyren Williams, RB
Running back Kyren Williams has the potential to be a game-changer every week, but staying healthy is key for him. When he’s at full strength, Williams is one of the more dynamic backs in the league. Against the Cardinals, he has consistently produced, averaging an impressive 101.3 rushing yards on just 12.3 carries per game and a stellar 8.9 yards per rush, along with a touchdown. If Williams can replicate his past success, the Rams’ offense will be tough to stop.
5. Jared Verse, DE
Rookie defensive end Jared Verse had a standout NFL debut and has quickly caught the attention of both the coaching staff and fans. Verse impressed throughout training camp, and his performance in Week 1 suggests he could be a rising star on the Rams’ defense. If he continues to build on his early success, Verse could help elevate L.A.'s defense, providing much-needed pressure against opposing offenses.
These five players will be essential to the Rams' game plan as they seek to overcome their injuries and secure their first victory of the season against the Cardinals.
