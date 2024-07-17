Rams News: Aaron Donald Revealed His True Feelings Toward Tom Brady After SB Loss
The Los Angeles Rams lost star Aaron Donald to retirement this offseason, leaving a massive hole in the middle of the defense. Donald has been the heart and soul to the team for years but decided that it was time to hang things up this offseason.
Donald appeared on the Pivot Podcast and discussed a multitude of different things. Within, he talked about the Rams' loss in the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots.
The former All-Pro opened up about his true feelings toward former quarterback Tom Brady following the game.
"That broke my heart, I ain't gonna lie," Donald said. "Losing that Super Bowl, I ain't gonna lie. I was down for like two months. I hated Tom Brady for like three years... I was mad!"
While it took Donald a few years to deal with losing the game, Los Angeles eventually did return to the Super Bowl. This time, they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to have Donald win his first-ever championship.
Ironically, the Rams took down Brady on the way to winning the title, defeating him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs on the road.
It was a strong redemption for the star defender, especially considering he helped seal the victory in the late stages of the game. Losing is never easy for anyone but it made Donald and the entire Rams organization hungrier for more.
This helped fuel them to trade for Matthew Stafford, eventually leading to the Super Bowl victory. Now, the current version of the Rams will be looking to do more of the same and get themselves back to the biggest stage that the NFL has to offer.
