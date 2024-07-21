Rams News: Aaron Donald Still Considered League Great By Some - Despite Retiring
The NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 begins Monday, as the list features the best 100 players in the league, voted on by the players. Before the premiere episode, NFL Films showed the ballots from four players' top 20 lists, with one ballot including Aaron Donald ranked No. 4 overall on the list.
Despite retiring earlier this offseason, the former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle remains in high regard among his peers. Donald is still garnering votes for the list, after compiling 53 total tackles, 8.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and three pass deflections in 2023, his final NFL season.
Donald has appeared on the list during every season of his career, making the top-15 in every year after 2015. He ranked No. 11 during the 2023 edition of the Top 100. Donald was previously ranked as high the No. 1 player in the NFL in 2019, following winning back-to-back NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, leading the NFL with 20.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss, and appearing in his first Super Bowl.
The votes for Donald represent the respect across the league for what he accomplished after he finished his career with 543 total tackles, 111.0 sacks, 176 tackles for loss, and 24 forced fumbles. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald made the Pro Bowl in every season of his career. He was additionally an eight-time first-team All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion.
Since he has retired, this will be the last opportunity for Donald to make this list. Post-retirement, Donald is set to join a more exclusive club in 2029 — the Pro Football Hall of Fame.