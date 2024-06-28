Rams News: All-Pro Unpacks Relationship with Sean McVay
Former wunderkind head coaching hire Sean McVay (still the youngest person ever to be named an NFL coach, at all of 30) is heading into his eighth season at the helm for Los Angeles.
McVay has had many success stories over the years in terms of player development. One of the latest, running back Kyren Williams, blossomed into an All-Pro in 2023. He recently visited The Roku Channel's "The Rich Eisen Show" and unpacked how he communicates with McVay about sets and schemes.
"It's really just breaking down... just explaining to him how I'm thinking, and then he's gonna be able to explain... to me how he's thinking," Williams said. "He's smart, he knows the game... Not everything that he says, I'm going to understand."
"I think Coach McVay, he's great at being able to talk to the Matthew Staffords [of the team, i.e. the veterans], but then talk to rookies as well, and get [them to] understand the same things," Williams noted.
Last year, the 5-foot-9, 202-pound former Fighting Irish standout logged 228 carries for 1,144 total yards (averaging five yards per) and 12 touchdowns across just 12 contests. Still just 23, Williams clearly has room to grow into his game in the years ahead. Rams general manager Les Snead selected him with the No. 164 pick out of Notre Dame in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
More Rams: Los Angeles Defensive Line Might Be Poised to Surprise Sans Aaron Donald