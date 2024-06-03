Rams News: Byron Young Gives Jared Verse Advice About Being Rookie In NFL
Los Angeles Rams second-year outside linebacker Byron Young is in his first full NFL offseason. Young is part of the Rams' re-vamped and youthful defensive line, which has welcomed Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to the group this offseason. Verse was the Rams' first first-round pick in the Sean McVay era, and the team also added Fiske in the second round.
While Young is still in the early part of his career, he does have a little wisdom he can give the rookies after making it through his rookie season.
"It's a process, don't get frustrated quick," Young said of advice he'd give to Verse, via the Rams on Youtube. "It's a learning process, and the coaches understand that what we're doing is really hard. You don't just have to learn everything all at once, it's going to take time. And be coachable, that's really important. I'm a really coachable guy, just like Verse."
Even as Verse is still adjusting to the NFL and beginning his first offseason, Young already thinks he's off to a great start to his career from what he's shown at OTAs.
"Watching him, the way he doing right now, doing way better than me last year," Young said. "Coming through OTAs, he's handling it like a pro, I can already see he's going to be really special, that's what I like about him."
Verse, Fiske, Young, and Kobie Turner look to form a stout defensive line. Both Turner and Young proved promising in their rookie seasons. Young finished the year with 61 total tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Turner finished the year with 57 total tackles, nine sacks, and two pass breakups. Now, the Rams add in Verse, who posted at least nine sacks in each of his last three years of college, and Fiske, who piled up six sacks last year in college. Combined, these players give the Rams' defense the chance to get after opposing quarterbacks.
