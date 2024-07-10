Rams News: Can LA Vet Build On Stellar 2023 Second Half Run?
After starting out the 2023 season as a bench option for the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson emerged as a major player by Week 12 (after not even notching a single caught pass until Week 9), becoming the club's No. 3 wideout option for Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, observes Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. DaSilva ranks Robinson as the No. 16-most important player for Los Angeles this coming season. All-Pros Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, who rank ahead of Robinson in the team's pass catching hierarchy, have yet to make the cut in DaSilva's countdown of top players.
Robinson had initially joined the club to back up Kupp and vets Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, and Ben Skowronek last offseason. The emergences of Robinson and Nacua wholly reconfigured that rotation, however. His performance impressed the team to the point that general manager Les Snead decided to bring him back on a $5 million one-year contract.
"Unless Tutu Atwell dominates in camp and the preseason, or unless Jordan Whittington turns into a rookie sensation like Nacua was, Robinson will be the third receiver," DaSilva predicts. "Considering the Rams had three receivers on the field more than 90% of the time last season, that’s an important spot on the depth chart."
Robinson is certainly hoping to improve next season. And Los Angeles is literally banking on it.
Last year, the 29-year-old caught 26 receptions on 39 overall targets for a total of 371 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per.
More Rams: The Top 5 Rams Nicknames of All Time