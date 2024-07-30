Rams News: Comedy Legend Visits LA During Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams had a special guest at training camp this week in Larry David. David, a writer for the hit sitcom Seinfeld and the star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, was photographed next to quarterback Matthew Stafford at Rams' camp.
While David, a New York-native, is a fan of New York sports including the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers. Even so, the two-time Emmy Award winner still came out to take part in the Rams' training camp.
David is most known across the football community for his hatred of goalposts, stating that field goals and goalposts have "nothing to do" with the rest of the game. David revealed this past spring during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show that he even called Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, a co-owner of the United Football League, to try to convince him to get rid of goalposts.
"If I could get rid of these goal posts, I will die a happy man. That would give me more pleasure than anything," David told Eisen. David is notably against free throw shooting as well.
This is the start of the second week of Rams' training camp, which is taking place at Loyola Marymount University this year. The Rams had another special guest over the weekend in Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts.
The Rams begin the preseason on Aug. 11, when they host the Dallas Cowboys. They will begin their regular season on the road with a game against the Detroit Lions on the road.
