Rams News: Cooper Kupp Compares Playing Approach At WR To 3-Time Champ
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp is truly an exceptional talent. The 30-year-old has established himself as a top-notch wide receiver in the league, and he's had to overcome some obstacles. First, from being overlooked in the 2017 NFL Draft to becoming among the best pass catchers in recent years.
The Rams indeed found a gem in Kupp. His game has been compared to that of the greats, such as Keenan Allen and Larry Fitzgerald. However, because of his overall appearance, he's been compared to Jordy Nelson and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman.
The comparisons of Nelson and Edelman are only because they are white guys, nothing more, nothing less. Kupp and Edelman couldn't be any more different regarding their overall game. The two discussed why people compare them and what they bring to the game in Edleman's podcast Games With Names.
The two went back and forth on why they always are compared. Kupp asked Edelman who he was compared to when he came out of college, and he responded with Wes Welker. As for Kupp, he said he was compared to Nelson. Kupp couldn't disagree with that, anymore. Kupp said Nelson was more of a vertical threat compared to his game, where he makes his bread and butter in the slot.
What makes Kupp so unique and special is his downfield route running. When healthy, Kupp can create space with his quickness and route-running ability. The Super Bowl 56 MVP may not be the flashiest or fastest, but he is a pain in the butt when he's on the gridiron.
Kupp will look to prove that he is still that threat on the football field in 2024.
