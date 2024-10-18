Rams News: Cooper Kupp Injury Status For Week 7 Revealed
The Los Angeles Rams have had a rough start to the 2024 NFL season, largely in part due to injuries sustained by star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
While there are still concerns over Nacua's recovery, Kupp seems to be on the cusp of making his way back to the gridiron. Unfortunately, it may not be this Sunday.
According to a report from Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams head coach Sean McVay has revealed that "Kupp will be questionable for Sunday's game" against the Las Vegas Raiders.
When asked if this had anything to do with next week's Thursday Night Football game against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, Rodrigue said, "Between that and the surface - I do think it matters."
It would make sense to keep Kupp out until Thursday, especially since he would be a great weapon against the Viking's pass defense, which is one of the worst in the league.
While he may not play this weekend, McVay has noted that Kupp has made excellent progress in his recovery.
“Today will be a big day for guys like Cooper Kupp. We’ll see how he’s doing," McVay said Monday, perGary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. "He’s making good progress. ... There is a possibility he could be ready this week. There’s also a possibility that he might not be ready.”
Additionally, Kupp was seen practicing this week. Hopefully, he'll be ready to make his return soon, because Los Angeles can use all the help they can get.
The Rams are currently 1-4, having only beaten the San Francisco 49ers in a surprise comeback led by quarterback Matthew Stafford. That being said, three of those losses were within a single score.
If the Rams get Kupp back, they could quickly become one of the best offenses in the league, especially if they figure out their offensive line woes.
Kupp was selected by Los Angeles with the 69th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. While he played well in his first three seasons, he truly came into his own in 2021.
In the 2021 regular season, Kupp led the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947), touchdowns (16), and yards per game (114.5). He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pro, and to the Pro Bowl.
Kupp was also an integral part of the Rams' Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He was named Super Bowl MVP.
Hopefully, Kupp will soon be able to come back and bring that much-needed efficiency back to Los Angeles.
