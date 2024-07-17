Rams News: Cooper Kupp Left Out Of Top WR Ranking Around NFL
The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2024 season looking to build off the success that they saw in 2023 that helped them reach the postseason. Los Angeles used a strong offensive attack to lead the way and they bring back the majority of the same guys.
Within this, the Rams have two legitimate wide receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. This gives them a lethal attack on offense but it seems some aren't as fond of them as others.
ESPN asked NFL coaches, executives, and scouts to rank the top wide receivers in the league, and despite the two stars that Los Angeles has, neither made the cut. Kupp did get named as an honorable mention but this is a far cry from where he was just a few seasons ago.
It shows how quickly things can turn on a player as Kupp was seen as a top pass catcher not too long ago. Injuries have taken over for Kupp in the past few seasons, leading to this drop around the league.
"Kupp ranks fourth in Rams history with 7,066 receiving yards. He’s been hampered by injuries the past two seasons but is still productive. “Hasn’t been quite the same as the player from that triple crown season (2021) but still a high-level player — will have a lower target share with emergence of Puka [Nacua],” an AFC executive said."
Last season, Kupp posted 59 catches for 737 yards and five scores. The Rams don't need him to be a top wide receiver any longer, but simply, someone who can just compliment Nacua well.
The emergence of Nacua takes a lot of pressure off Kupp and he can just go play football. He can still be very effective on the field and for the Rams to win this season, they will need him to stay healthy to create the strong receiver duo.
More Rams: Sean McVay On Verge of Breaking Rams Record This Season