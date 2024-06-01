Rams News: Cooper Kupp Ranks Pro Bowl Rival As Favorite WR to Watch
Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Cooper Kupp was a recent guest on former three-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's excellent "Games with Names" podcast. Their conversation, which unpacked L.A.'s 2021 NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers (spoiler alert: the Rams won, en route to a Super Bowl victory), eventually turned to Kupp's favorite player to watch at his and Edelman's mutual position: Pro Bowl Chicago Bears pass catcher Keenan Allen, who previous to this impending season had played exclusively for the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I love watching Keenan Allen," Kupp revealed. "Last few years especially, because he had some injury stuff come up... I want to know how is he creating separation, and then I watch the tape, and guess what they never tell Keenan Allen run? A go route. So now, not moving great, you weren't a burner in the first place, and your team doesn't let you run vertical. How are you going to get open? His ability to snap down, to like get close, to get open, is unbelievable. He'd run hitch routes against press, even though they never threw a go ball. As a DB, you study tape, and you never see your guy go vertical, and you're just gonna sit on every route. And he over and over again is able to get open. His ability in and out of breaks, how quick he is, he runs that little Colorado route, which I think they let him run... on an option."
