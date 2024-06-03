Rams News: Cooper Kupp Reveals Matthew Stafford's Route Center Session Methodology
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to build off the surprise success from last season entering 2024. They made the postseason but were bounced in the wild-card round by the Detroit Lions. Now Los Angeles will look to continue the success that they have seen in recent years.
One of the reasons why the team has been so successful over the years is due to the connection that quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have built. The two players formed almost an immediate bond and it has carried over onto the field of play.
Kupp appeared on the Games With Names podcast with former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman and discussed what approach Stafford takes to receivers running routes.
"Matthew's more of a route tree guy, like he wants to get all of his throws in. Every once and a while, he lets me choose some of the stuff. I really like going 'Hey we're gonna run a corner route today but I want to it against every look we're gonna get', that's how I really like doing routes."
The Rams will only go as far as Stafford can take them, with Kupp being a crucial piece as well. The two players have to be on the same page and it seems like they are, especially when it comes to route running.
It has made life tough on opposing defenses, creating mismatches for the Rams' offensive attack. If they can create another strong year together, the Rams could make some real noise this season.
More Rams: Byron Young Gives Jared Verse Advice About Being Rookie In NFL