Rams News: Dynamic RB Kyren Williams in Top 3 of Important NFL Stat

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams continues to be a positive piece of a heavily-injured offensive unit. The Rams offense is dealing with numerous injuries to their receiving core and offensive line, but Williams has remained relatively consistent for the run game.
Williams did get off to a slow start this season — rushing for 50 yards and averaging just 2.8 yards per carry in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions — but that was against a Lions defense that ranks fifth in the NFL against the run. He did not fare better against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, rushing for 25 yards and averaging 2.1 yards per carry, but his production did pick up the following week.
Williams played a critical role in the Rams' upset over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. He carried the ball 24 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns, and added another 27 yards and a touchdown through the air, helping the Rams pull off an unexpected comeback. Williams rushed for 94 yards and another touchdown in Week 4, before recording his first 100-yard game of the season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Through the first weeks of the season, Williams impressively ranks third in the NFL in rushes and catches that go for first downs. Williams has recorded 32 first downs on either runs or receptions, including 29 through running the ball. He is only behind New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who ranks first with 34 first downs, and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who ranks second with 33 first downs.
This is not Williams' only impressive stat on the season so far. Williams also has rushed for a touchdown in every game, extending his streak that goes back to last season to eight total games. Williams already has the second-longest such streak in franchise history.
Overall on the season, Williams has carried the ball 95 times for 360 yards and six touchdowns. He ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing yards and tied for Henry for first in rushing touchdowns.
