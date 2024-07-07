Rams News: Fresh Mock Draft Sees LA Adding Receiver Depth
The Los Angeles Rams will look to establish themselves as a serious contender as we approach the 2024 season. L.A. has weapons on both sides of the ball to play alongside and beat the best the NFL offers. The time is now for the Rams to reach that mountain top, and even if they don't, they are projected to have a solid draft pick.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has the Rams drafting 15th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. In his mock draft, Valentino has the Rams selecting one of the best college prospects: wide receiver Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.
"Eventually, the Los Angeles Rams will come to terms with Cooper Kupp's continued regression," said Valentino. "If it's not already clear he's on the downside of his career, the Rams won't sit idly and wait for injuries to continue piling up.
Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka isn't a perfect replacement, but he's about as good as the Rams could ask for as someone who thrives after the catch."
Ohio State is no stranger to producing the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, especially as of late. Guys like Garreet Wilson, Chris Olvae, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and this year's fourth overall pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., have and are set to make their mark at the pro level. Egbuka could be next in line.
Egbuka will enter his last year at Ohio State, and it could be his best yet in what has already been a successful college career. The 21-year-old can put himself in the Buckeye history record books as he needs 78 receptions and 1,041 receiving yards from breaking school records in career receptions and yardage. Considering the talent the Buckeyes have gone through, it'll tell you a lot about Egbuka.
If Egbuka can remain healthy and continue to be the elite playmaker, he could go sooner than 15. Let's hope the Rams don't have the No. 15 pick to begin with.
More Rams: Fresh Look at Developing Woodland Hills Practice Space