Rams News: HC Sean McVay Sets Record Straight on Cooper Kupp Trade Rumors
Recent rumors have suggested that the Los Angeles Rams could possibly trade star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Some people have even suggested that the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were all contenders to pick up the Super Bowl LVI MVP.
However, Rams head coach Sean McVay has shut those rumors down, especially after Thursday's surprising victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
"I'm really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and I expect it to stay that way," McVay said, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
This news comes after Kupp had a stellar return performance. After missing multiple weeks due to injury, Kupp recorded five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Kupp would have likely seen more targets in the game, but fellow wide receiver Puka Nacua also made his return from injury in dominant fashion, making seven receptions for 106 yards. Additionally, running back Kyren Williams rushed for 97 yards and made five receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Needless to say, with this trio working together and drawing attention, it's unlikely that Kupp will be going to another team anytime soon.
Kupp first joined the Rams when they selected him in the 2017 NFL Draft in the third round with the 69th overall pick. He would go on to have a great rookie season, recording 62 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
While his second season was shortened due to injury, an unfortunate theme in his career, Kupp came back in dominant fashion in 2019, making 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns. He would continue this stellar play in 2020, where he recorded 92 receptions for 974 yards and three touchdowns across 15 games.
In 2021, Kupp had one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history, leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), receiving touchdowns (16), and receiving yards per game (114.5).
Kupp would go on to be named to his first Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro, and NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He continued his domination into the postseason, where he proved to be an integral piece to the Rams' Super Bowl run.
In the postseason, Kupp set the NFL record for most receptions in a single postseason (33) and also recorded 478 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He was named Super Bowl MVP.
Despite not having played a full season since, Kupp has still proven to be an integral piece of the Rams' offense. Hopefully, he'll be able to call Los Angeles his home for a long time.
