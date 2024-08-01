Rams News: How Impending Free Agent Would Feel About Re-Signing with LA
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones is heading into a contract year. The Rams' 2021 third-round pick enters the final year of his contract, planning to put up a strong season as he approaches free agency.
While Jones is set to become a free agent next winter, he would love to re-sign with the Rams and stay in Los Angeles.
“I know that the work that I’ve put in these past three years, I know I’m worthy of something regardless what the worth may be,” Jones said, via Adam Grosbard of the O.C. Register. “I just want to put together a great year. I love to be in L.A., I really want to be here. This is truly where I want to keep my family at, grow my family here. But I also know that there’s a business side of it too that I can’t truly control. We’ll see. Hopefully we can get something done and I can be here for years to come."
“I play football and I’m just excited. I show them another year and I put on another year better than before, that just means that the price goes up," Jones said.
Jones has proven to be a key defensive piece for the Rams over the last three years. As a rookie, Jones started seven games for the Rams, making his first start in Week 8. He would go on to start for the Rams in their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, putting up one sack in the win.
Overall as a rookie, Jones had 61 total tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and four pass deflections.
Jones followed his rookie campaign with a solid sophomore season. In 2023, Jones started all 15 games he appeared in, recording a career-high 4.5 sacks, six pass deflections, and 145 total tackles,
More Rams:
Matthew Stafford Addresses Being at Rams Training Camp Amid Summer Contract Issues