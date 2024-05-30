Rams News: Jordan Whittington Breaks Down Benefit of Returning to 'Square One' As a Rookie
One of the more intriguing draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams this season was wide receiver Jordan Whittington out of the University of Texas. Whittington was taken in the sixth round at No. 213 overall but could end up being a steal if he can perform up to his potential.
He caught 42 passes last season for the Longhorns, which was good for 505 yards and one touchdown. Whittington became a mainstay for the Longhorns, earning a key role in the offensive scheme.
But now with the Rams, he is embracing being the rookie in Los Angeles.
"That's exciting for me," Whittington said of that 'square one' feeling. "Just being able to learn the process again and go through everything these guys are going through. It's a lot of information in a short amount of time, so just trying to figure out how to be a professional, and I have like one of the best ones in my room. He's a really good guy, and he's not selfish with how he learns things. So him just teaching me how to learn and me just watching, I've been able to like learn different ways to learn throughout this process."
It will take some time for him to adjust to the NFL level but he has the skills to be impactful. Playing at Texas, Whittington got more prepared for life in the NFL due to the pro-ready schemes in place.
"One thing that I can say I took from Texas, and I know that other receivers in my room (there) did, we learned concept-based, and I think that directly translates to this offense," Whittington told theRams.com. "So just learning it as a concept, the words change, but most of the concepts are somewhat similar. So I think we did a good job at Texas by learning concept-based."
With the way that the Rams offense operates, Whittington could see a ton of playing time. Los Angeles is all about giving guys a chance who deserve it so it'll be up to him to earn his keep.
