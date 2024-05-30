Rams News: LA Being Linked to 2-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent
The Los Angeles Rams have never been a team to be patient when it comes to adding star power, especially under general manager Les Snead. Snead has typically gone for it all, even if it meant trading away multiple draft picks in the process.
His plan worked as the team won the Super Bowl in 2021, giving the organization their second championship. But heading into 2024, the Rams have gone more toward a youth movement, especially on defense,
However, the team has been linked with a two-time Pro Bowl safety who is currently a free agent. That would be former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons. NFL insider Albert Breer listed the Rams as a potential landing spot for Simmons in his latest mailbag.
"The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams run similar schemes as well, that’d fit Simmons."
Simmons could help solidify the Rams secondary, giving them more veteran experience to work with. Surprisingly, he hasn't signed with anyone yet this far into the offseason but Los Angeles could look to strike.
Last season in Denver, Simmons posted 70 total tackles with three interceptions and two forced fumbles. His physicality would help the Rams out a ton, especially with All-Pro Aaron Donald retiring.
Without Donald in the lineup, the secondary could take on more heat due to Los Angeles not having his massive presence along the defensive front. Simmons could improve the overall coverage of this team and give them another star to work with.