Rams News: LA Coach Unpacks Why Rookies Frequently Look Overwhelmed
As the Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season, they will be relying on multiple rookies to help them reach their goals. Los Angeles underwent a youth movement last season and it seemed to work out well.
Within this, there is always room for some error. Luckily for the Rams, the young players made significant strides and it helped them reach the postseason. But a lot of the time, rookies tend to have some struggles early on.
Los Angeles offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur unpacked why it oftentimes it seems that rookies are overwhelmed by the entire NFL process.
"That rookie [season], you're just spinning," Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "You have so much. You get drafted and next thing you know, you're already at a facility following the regimen that we have put forward. And I don't know how many weeks [Kupp and Nacua] took off, but it didn't seem like much because when they were kind of walking around here in March and February, they looked good from just their body [composition]."
Moving from college to the NFL can be daunting for some players as they have to get adjusted to the speed and size of the pros. Teams can put plans in place to help young players but it's ultimately up to the players themselves to live up to the new reality of the game.
If the Rams can have another strong performance from their young players, they could be one of the better teams in the NFC again. Los Angeles has Super Bowl goals this season and they feel confident about the chances.
More Rams: Kyren Williams Reveals Goals for 2024