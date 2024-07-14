Rams News: LA Literally Banking on Recently-Extended O-Line Star This Year
Los Angeles Rams right guard Kevin Dotson, acquired last offseason in an afterthought of a trade from the Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2024 fourth round draft pick and a 2025 fifth round selection (L.A. also got back Pittsburgh's 2024 fifth rounder and a 2025 sixth round pick), quickly emerged as a critical protective component for the Horns to finish up the season, after he was promoted to a starting gig in the absence of an ailing Joe Noteboom.
As a reward for his lockdown work, Rams general manager Les Snead inked him to a three-season, $48 million contract extension earlier this year.
Per Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire, Dotson has now firmly secured a starting role at the position, and was a key part of the club's improved offensive line during a largely successful 10-7 season and a return to postseason relevance.
"He’s a key piece on offense because of his ability to clear out defenders and he’s also improved greatly in pass protection. He’s strong enough to hold up against powerful defensive tackles who try to bullrush and flush the quarterback from the pocket, but also mobile enough to get outside on zone running plays," DaSilva writes. "Assuming last season wasn’t a fluke, Dotson should continue to be one of the better guards in the league."
Last year, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Louisiana product permitted just four sacks on his watch. It seems likely the 27-year-old will be able to pull it off again.
