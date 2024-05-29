Rams News: LA Makes Big Wardrobe Change in Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams are deep inot OTAs much like the rest of the NFL. They are preparing to usher in a new season with brand-new players, rookies, and new coaches.
Players and staff aren't the only big changes that have happened in this offseason. The Rams also officially revealed their new training camp hats, which will be worn by players and coaches in the 2024 season. While a hat change might not be the biggest story, the team has made a significant change to the hat's look compared to recent years.
Rams fans will notice that the team has decided to do away with hats that showcase the Los Angeles logo, and the instead will feature a ram.
This is a new and welcome change for the team, as the ram looks far more domaneering than the L.A. logo with the ram horns on it.
The training camp hats feature the team colors of yellow and gold, but also have an alternate that is silver and blue. Fans can get the hats on the team shop right now.
This might be some wild speculation, but could the Rams be testing out this logo to include in their uniforms in the future? A lot of NFL teams have been showcasing new threads in the offseason, and L.A. could be angling to make a change as well.