Rams News: LA OL Working To Become Best Version of Himself Through Diet
The Los Angeles Rams will be looking for more success on the field this season after a surprising 2023 run to the postseason. They enter 2024 looking to get back and go even further.
If Los Angeles wants to be successful again, the play of the offensive line will be crucial. One member of the offensive line has been working to better himself through the help of the team nutritionist.
Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila spoke about how he has been trying to become the best version of himself. He opened up about his diet and how it's made a difference.
"We'll sit down one-on-one with him, and he'll try to find a goal for us," Avila said. "People's body types are different. For me, I have a lot of muscle, so obviously I'm going to weigh more, but my body fat percentage isn't going to be as high as someone who weighs the same as me, so he definitely makes a point for that. So, right now, we're building muscle for me, and right now we're in the phase of trying to get that body fat percentage down."
Los Angeles has turned its attention to putting an emphasis more on how the team views nutrition and Avila has taken note. He wants to have a long career and understands that to do so, his diet will help him down the line.
If he can build up more muscle through his nutrition, Avila can continue to make an impact on the field. Los Angeles will be counting on him heavily this season so the pressure is on him to find success.
