Rams News: LA Viewed As Ideal Fit For Elite 2025 NFL Draft Prospect
While the 2024 NFL season hasn't started yet, it's never too early to view 2025 mock drafts. For the Los Angeles Rams, they are one of the more intriguing teams, having gone down a youth movement of late.
One of the more interesting prospects in 2025 is Colorado Buffalos Swiss army knife, Travis Hunter. Hunter plays both wide receiver and cornerback, something he may try to do in the NFL. Landing Hunter could be incredible for whichever team drafts him, based on his marketability additionally.
Luke Schlumpberger of SportsKeeda listed five ideal landing spots for Hunter, with the Rams being one of the teams.
"In the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter would be a fantastic fit with the Rams in Los Angeles. He could join the reciecing core of the Rams, which already incldues veteran Cooper Kupp and rising star Puka Nacua. Hunter would give the Rams an additional outside speed threat that they could also utilize as a weapon on special teams."
Hunter has been one of the better names in college football and if the Rams were to land him, it could be electric. He would help both sides of the ball for Los Angeles while giving them another major star to work around.
It could be tough to land Hunter as teams may be maneuvering themselves to be put into a place to grab him. But if the Rams can get him, it could be special for both sides in the city of Angels.
