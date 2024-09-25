Rams News: Latest on Puka Nacua Injury
The Los Angeles Rams shocked everyone when they came back in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 27-24.
What made this victory particularly surprising was that the Rams are missing two of their most dangerous offensive weapons: wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Both players are out due to injury, but a recent update from Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic provided some optimism for the talented players.
"Cooper Kupp is out of the cast and Puka Nacua has a compression sleeve on his right leg," Rodrigue said, "but both are working with strength and conditioning/training staff to the side of today’s walkthrough."
While this is promising for Los Angeles, Rodrigue was quick to note that Rams head coach Sean McVay already said that Kupp wasn't going to play this week against the Chicago Bears and Nacua is on IR.
Nacua was injured early on in the Rams' 26-20 loss against the Detroit Lions, leading to the talented young receiver only recording four receptions for 35 yards and a first down.
Since Nacua is on IR, that means he will miss the Rams' next four games at minimum. While this would normally have him return on Week 6, Los Angeles has a bye that week, meaning the earliest he could come back is Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Nacua could potentially be out until Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, another team dealing with injuries to key players.
While the Rams proved they can function without Nacua, thanks to excellent performances from quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams, the team is still weaker without him on the field.
After being selected in the fifth round with the 177th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua went on to blow everyone away in his inaugural season, breaking countless rookie records.
Nacua started all 17 games and made 105 receptions on 160 targets for 1,486 yards, six touchdowns, and 68 first downs. He also rushed for 89 yards and five first downs on 12 attempts.
Nacua wound up breaking the rookie records for most receptions in a rookie season, most receiving yards in a rookie season, most receptions by a rookie in a game (15), and most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game (181).
Nacua was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl and also made second-team All-Pro and the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He came in second to Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
More Rams: Matthew Stafford Makes History After Comeback Performance Against 49ers