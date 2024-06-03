Rams News: Los Angeles' 2024 OTAs May Be Swan Song
We could be seeing the end to OTA's as we have known them. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL Player's Association is looking to get rid of them completely.
To make up for them, the teams would get a longer training camp ramp-up, which could help players get more settled into their respective teams. This is a work in progress but we could see an end to OTA's as early as next season.
While OTA's are good for teams, they can also cause injuries and other issues. For the Los Angeles Rams, it's time for the rookies and younger players to get accustomed to the new team.
If the NFL does get rid of them, Los Angeles would need to find a different way to get organized official practices in over the offseason. OTA's give teams a chance to work on different schematic issues before the official training camp starts.
The Rams will be bringing in a lot of young players on the roster again in 2024 so especially for them, it gives them a chance to learn the new system. Los Angeles will be looking to capitalize on the success that they saw last year and push even further.
The Rams made the playoffs and will now try to get back to the mountaintop. If the Rams young players can step up again, Los Angeles should make some real noise in the NFC.
