Rams News: Mike LaFleur Unpacks How Experienced WR Room Will Benefit Rookies
One of the biggest assets for the Los Angeles Rams entering the new 2024 season will be the talent at the wide receiver position that they have. Los Angeles saw a breakout season from rookie Puka Nacua last year and he will be looking to do more of the same this year.
Alongside him is still Cooper Kupp, giving the Rams a top wide receiver duo in the NFL. But it's guys like this who can help the younger players learn the game easier, making all the difference.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur broke down why having veteran guys around can really help the rookies thrive.
"I said it last year about (wide receiver) Puka (Nacua), but how beneficial for a young receiver to be in that room with a guy like (wide receivers coach Eric) 'Yarbs' (Yarber) and then obviously guys like (wide receiver) Cooper Kupp and now Puka going into year two. What a blessing it is for those guys to be around people like them.
Even with Nacua being in his second season, he can still teach some of the rookies well. He knows what it takes to be successful as a rookie, giving them some tips to use.
"All those rookies, we're throwing them in a lot of different spots in a lot of different situations," LaFleur said of their approach with those first-year players during OTAs.
If the Rams' talent can come together, they will be a force to be dealt with. Los Angeles has all the tools to be successful this season but now just needs to put it all together out on the field.
