Rams News: Previewing LA's Running Back Rotation
The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2024 season with one of the more potent offenses, at least on paper. The Rams appear to have all the tools to be among the top offenses in the NFL or possibly even the best. They have checked roughly every box regarding all the significant positions, especially in the running back room.
The Rams' running back room, which had been a cause for concern since Todd Gurley's departure, has now undergone a significant transformation. With the emergence of Kyren Williams and the strategic signings and draft picks, the team's running back group is poised to be one of the best and most profound this season.
With camp only a few days away, how will the room shape out? Well, Williams will be the undisputed RB1 as things stand, and L.A.'s third-round pick, Blake Corum, from Michigan, will be the RB2, especially if he has a solid training camp and preseason.
The spot for the RB3 will now be up for grabs, and that will be a competition between Ronnie Rivers, Boston Scott, and sophomore Zach Evans. Any of these three backs could emerge as the RB3 and possibly get some playing time if worse comes to worst. The Rams experienced that last season, so a repeat of that in 2024 would not be ideal. Still, any of these three backs could play a significant role, whether that is on offense or special teams.
Training camp will be where we find out who will separate themselves and possibly give Corum a run for his money for the RB2 position. It will be anyone's race, and may the best man win once the dust settles.
