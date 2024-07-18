Rams News: Returning LA Star Critical Component of Team's Secondary
The Los Angeles Rams are looking for more success this season following a playoff berth last season. The team spent this offseason trying to put themselves into a better position for contention through the draft and free agency.
One of the bigger moves that they made was bringing back cornerback Darious Williams. Williams spent the last few seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars but decided it was time to return to Los Angeles.
Cameron Dasilva of Rams Wire ranked Williams as the 9th most important player on the Rams heading into the new season. Williams gives the secondary a needed boost following a short stint away from the organization.
"Williams may not be viewed as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL right now but he’s going to make a significant difference in the secondary. And with his durability, the Rams hope he’ll be available all season and picking off passes left and right like he has in his career."
The cornerback was first claimed off waivers by Los Angeles in 2018 and proceeded to make his mark. He played in 17 games for the Jaguars last season, posting 53 tackles with four interceptions.
"Moving forward, Williams is expected to be one of the Rams’ two boundary corners. He’ll likely stay on one side of the field opposite Tre’Davious White and use his instincts in zone coverage to lock down opposing receivers and limit completions to his side."
He is a solid option in the secondary and gives the Rams another body to work with. Teams can never have too many options to use throughout the long season so the return of Williams was a big one. His health will be a key but if he can stay on the field, the Rams will have likely gotten a steal in free agency.
