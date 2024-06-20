Rams News: Rookies, Staff Give Back to Local Community
The Los Angeles Rams have been big advocates of supporting the community since they arrived back in the city years ago. The organization has taken responsibility of being a pioneer around the city of Los Angeles and it's been evident in how they approach different things.
Recently, Rams rookies and staff members partnered with City Year LA at Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary School in Watts to honor Juneteenth.
Los Angeles believes that the path toward a strong connection with the fanbase is giving back and they understand the platform that they have. This is a cool way for the team to help celebrate with the community and they took it very seriously.
If the Rams can keep up the community events consistently, the bond between the city and the team will be stronger than ever. Los Angeles has won a Super Bowl recently, making its claim to be one of the most popular teams in the city.
More Rams: Sean McVay Altered Entire Rams Gameplan Last Season Against Specific Opposing Defender