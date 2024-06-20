Rams News: Sean McVay Gets Honest About Previous Retirement Talk
The Los Angeles Rams reached the playoffs this past season, despite entering the year with low expectations. They fought their way to the finish line and got some needed playoff experience for some of the younger players.
Now heading into 2024, the Rams are seen as one of the true contenders. But not too long ago, there were rumors of this team completely falling apart.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joined the Green Light podcast, hosted by former NFL defensive star Chris Long. Within the episode, he revealed his thought process behind all the retirement talk and rumors that swirled around previously.
“In the midst of so many good things going on here, I lost my way a little bit in 2022. [It] really exposed me. The results weren’t what we wanted but I was exposed in terms of my shortcomings, some of my insecurities and I had to really addressed that. By no means am I perfect but I’m a lot better off. After that 22 season where you’re saying, ‘You’re actually thinking about not coaching anymore?’ ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’
McVay had some thoughts of retiring after a poor 2022 season with the Rams, sparking some of the retirement talk. While McVay is still very young, he has been coaching for some time now and it started to weigh on him.
McVay mentioned that he felt he lost his purpose in the middle of it all.
“But those were real things because you lost your purpose and perspective in the midst of the good stuff occurring.”
Los Angeles was coming off a down year after winning the Super Bowl the year prior and he started questioning himself. Luckily for the Rams, McVay decided to keep going and looks to be here to stay.
