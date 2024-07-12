Rams News: Sean McVay May Be Key To LA's Success This Season
As the Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 NFL season, the team has been listed as one of the main contenders across the NFC. Following a surprise playoff appearance last year, the Rams are looking to build off the success.
The team is bringing back many of the same players while also having added more talent to bolster the squad. The goal is to get back to the Super Bowl to try and win it again with this main core.
On a recent episode of the This is Football podcast, Kevin Clark believes that the Rams' chances to win this season fall on one person. He believes that head coach Sean McVay is the key to the success of Los Angeles this season.
“Rams might win the Super Bowl and can win the Super Bowl.” Clark states, “They have a top three coach and they have a good quarterback, who was throwing darts last year and the roster is pretty good. Sean McVay dragged a really young team to a bunch of wins last year. I understand the Aaron Donald thing is going to hurt, but I really believe Sean McVay can a work miracles.”
Despite his age, McVay has become one of the best coaches in the entirety of the NFL. He is a good motivator but what separates him apart from others is his willingness to hold himself accountable.
Players love to play for coaches who take the blame themselves and McVay has mastered this idea. If the Rams are to find more success this season, it will be on the back of McVay as he navigates them forward.
