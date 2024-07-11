Rams News: Second-Year Defender Looking to Build on 2023 Production
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a successful 2023 season that saw them reach the postseason. Now, the key for the team is to keep pushing forward, with the help of some young players that the team has decided to build around. One of those is linebacker Byron Young, who had a great rookie season.
The former third round pick is looking to build up his production this season and has all the ability to make it happen. Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire broke down how Young fits into the plans of the team this season.
"Young should continue to make strides as a defender in Year 2 after a standout rookie season, potentially becoming a young edge rusher the Rams can build around on defense. Los Angeles badly needs someone to step up at outside linebacker and there’s no reason it can’t be Young."
If Young can turn up his level of production this season, it would be extremely beneficial to the Rams' overall success. Last year, he posted 61 total tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles.
He was part of the successful youth movement of last season and looks to be even more valuable to the team this year. Los Angeles will be banking on the success of multiple young players again this season, with Young leading the charge.
