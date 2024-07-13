Rams News: Should LA Be Looking to 2025 Draft For Matthew Stafford Replacement?
The Los Angeles Rams have been going through contract negotiations with quarterback Matthew Stafford all offseason, despite the star making the Pro Bowl last season. Los Angeles has a limit that they want to hand out to him, while Stafford is looking for a high guaranteed amount of money for his final few years.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus listed a player to watch for every NFL team in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He listed quarterback Conner Weigman out of Texas A&M for the Rams as they potentially look to the future without Stafford.
"Weigman is a former five-star recruit and a former baseball player who brings good all-around talent to the position. He earned a 90.9 PFF passing grade in three-and-a-half games before missing most of the 2023 season with a foot injury. I’d love for him to get to work with McVay and the Rams' receivers."
Stafford has been in contract negotiations with the Rams all offseason but so far, the two sides haven't been able to come to an agreement. With him being an older signal-caller, Los Angeles may be hesitant to give him the money he is asking for.
This has caused some to believe Stafford could be entering the final year with the team. And as Sikkema says, Stafford's dispute could see L.A. go in a different direction.
"Matthew Stafford is still a top-10 NFL quarterback. He signed a four-year extension in 2022, but this is the final year of any guaranteed money on that deal, and retirement rumors are lurking. Stafford is also 36 years old, so it’s safe to say the Rams will be looking for a quarterback sooner rather than later."
The Rams have some big decisions to make rehgarding Stafford and how they want to build out the entire roster. If they give Stafford the money he wants, they may have to cut short elsewhere. The front office has their work cut out for them but only time will tell if they can come to terms.
More Rams: LA Pro Bowler Imparting Major Wisdom to His Backup