Rams News: Star Los Angeles Running Back Lands in NFL Top 80
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro running back Kyren Williams is coming off a career year, and he will want to build off that in his second year as the undisputed top back for the Rams.
Williams is primed for another tremendous season, and he'll enter it as the No. 78 player on the Top 100 NFL players list. Nos. 80-71 were released, and Williams made the list for the first time in his career.
Christian Gonzales of NFL.com revealed the reason behind his No. 78 ranking.
"In his rookie season, Williams only rushed for 139 yards in 10 games played," said Gonzales. "That changed in 2023 when he took over the RB1 role in Los Angeles. The dual-threat RB recorded 1,144 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns, including 32 receptions with three receiving TDs in 11 games. It was the first time a Rams RB eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards since Todd Gurley did it in 2018, which resulted in Williams earning his first Pro Bowl honor."
L.A. will look to get everything from Williams and then some to be considered legitimate contenders in the NFL. The Rams will lean on Williams, who seems prepared for the opportunity.
Williams is coming off a career year in the second season of his career. Although he was spectacular, he still missed significant time in 2023 due to an ankle injury. The key for Williams this season will be health.
He also missed some time in his rookie season when he got hurt on the game's first play in the 2022 opener. So, health will be a thing to watch for in 2024. The Rams are a much better football team when Williams gets 20-25 carries in a game, and the hope is that will be the case throughout the season.
More Rams: Previewing LA's Running Back Rotation