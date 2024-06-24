Rams News: Stats Show Where LA Lacked On Defense Last Season
The 2023 Los Angeles Rams shocked many in the football world. They were among the top seven in the NFC to clinch a playoff spot. The Rams played great football to earn that spot, especially down the stretch. In a season when many thought very little of the Rams, they rose through and were a formidable team.
The Rams' offense was a force to be reckoned with, ranking seventh in the league. While their defense may not have been led by superstar Aaron Donald, it was far from weak. To put their defensive performance in perspective, PFF's algorithm divided teams into four clusters based on the 2023 season, and the Rams fell into the third cluster, indicating a strong run defense but average overall performance.
"The Rams defense performed well in 2023, ranking ninth with a 69.1 PFF grade. Their coverage unit struggled, however, en route to a 58.2 grade to rank 31st."- Amelia Probst, via PFF
The Rams' defense wasn't the worst, but it wasn't the best. It will be challenging for them to be a solid defense. The Rams have a new defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, and they lost their best player, Donald.
Los Angeles has a first-time defensive coordinator, and they have many young and hungry players ready to make their mark in this league. It's a very promising defense, but nowhere near a proven or experienced one.
The Rams' defense will face a very difficult challenge this season, especially without Donald to save them. However, the Rams did their best to fill that huge void. We'll see if it pays off and move up the algorithm.
