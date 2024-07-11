Rams News: Stetson Bennett Knows He Can't Live Off College Titles
Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett returned to the team this past offseason and participated in OTAs after he was away from the team during the 2023 season, his rookie season.
Before he was drafted, Bennett reached the pinnacle of college football during his time at Georgia as he helped the Bulldogs win two College Football Playoff National Championships. He was the two-time Offensive MVP for those national championship teams, including the 2022 Georgia team which was an undefeated 15-0.
While those accomplishments were 'special,' Bennett knows that he has to move on to the next phase of his life.
“It was pretty special,” Bennett said of winning back-to-back titles at Georgia during an appearance on the “Unreserved with TJ Callaway” podcast. “But, it’s a question of moving on from that because you got all these years to live and to go do other things to be successful at, to work hard at. You can’t just hang your head on that.”
Bennett was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list last season as he later revealed he took time away from the Rams for his mental health.
The January before getting drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Bennett mourned the deaths of former Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who were both killed in a car accident. Two weeks later Bennett was arrested for public intoxication.
He now is preparing for his first true season of professional football, where he will help backup quarterback Matthew Stafford with teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.
