Rams News: Turnovers Are LA's Biggest Enemy
Turnovers are one of the biggest reasons the Los Angeles Rams have continued to lose games this season. In the 24-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, turnovers once again tainted the Rams' performance.
Two costly turnovers in the third-quarter led to scores for the Packers.
The Los Angeles offense marched down the field in the Rams' first possession of the third quarter. All looked well until running back Kyren Williams fumbled the ball at the Green Bay 27-yard line.
The Packers recovered the fumble and proceeded to score a touchdown two plays later. Packs quarterback Jordan Love connected with tight end Tucker Kraft for a 66-yard catch and run score. Darious Williams and Quentin Lake were unsuccessful in stopping Kraft from reaching the end zone.
The Rams were down 17-13, but had a chance to take the lead when they got the ball back. The Rams ruined their chances by turning the ball over, again.
Matthew Stafford threw an interception to Green Bay safety Xavier McKinney which was originally intended for wideout Tutu Atwell. The burden for Stafford is a tough task without his star receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Not to mention Stafford is also missing his starting center and left guard. All four starters are dealing with injuries.
Stafford also attributed the loss to a lack of offense.
"I think we've moved the ball nice between the 20s, we just haven't scored enough points," Stafford said via the team transcript. "And, you know, that's the name of the name of the game in this league, you got to score points, got to take care of the football. I think we can be better in both those areas."
The Rams sit at 1-4, with the only victory over NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles isn't the only team in the division to face their respective struggles. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay believes the team's biggest enemy is themselves.
"There's a lot of things that are occurring that we've got to figure out how to learn from in an accelerated manner," McVay said. "We're having some mental things that typically haven't occurred here, but they are, and we have to be able to figure out how to eliminate those. Before you can start winning games, you have to start learning how to not beat yourself."
The Rams have the bye week to re-evaluate their identity as the season progresses.