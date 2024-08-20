Rams News: Two Key Contributors Return to Practice
Two key members of the Los Angeles Rams' defensive and offensive units are back at practice and getting some work in: rookie outside linebacker Brennan Jackson and veteran offensive tackle Rob Havenstein.
Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic shared that Jackson will practice in some capacity today. He had been dealing with a soft tissue injury.
As for Havenstein, he was going over some technical stuff with fellow offensive tackle Warren McClendon.
Jackson has been sidelined for the majority of the month due to his injury. The severity of his injury is not known, but the Rams are likely being overly cautious with their rookie outside linebacker.
The Rams selected the rookie in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 154 overall pick. The former Washington State Cougar was a standout as he was part of two second-team All-Pac-12 teams in 2022 and 2023.
Jackson was fantastic in his college career, recording 164 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, one interception, eight passes defended, five fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles with three touchdowns in 44 games.
It's unlikely what type of role Jackson could play with the Rams when we get into the regular season.
Havenstein will enter his 10th season in the NFL, all with the Rams organization. He's been through the good, bad, and ugly. The veteran offensive tackle has been absent with an ankle injury and was listed week-to-week at the beginning of the month.
Havenstein had left practice on Aug. 1 with the injury and was seen limping off the field. He isn't the only one on the offensive line dealing with some injuries; fellow offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Jonah Jackson have dealt with their fair share of injuries.
The last thing the Rams need is for their big guys to miss an extended period of time. That was part of the team's downfall in the 2022 season.
If the Rams want to compete with the elite teams in the NFL and eventually become an elite team themselves, they'll need the offensive line to be relatively healthy for most of the season.
The 32-year-old has shown that he is still at the top of his game and is eager to return to the mountain like he and the Rams did during the 2021-22 season.
