Rams News: Two Stars Ruled Out, Several Starters Labeled Questionable in New Injury Report
Heading into Week 3, the Los Angeles Rams are plagued by even more injuries.
According to a report from Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams head coach Sean McVay has confirmed that star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end Davis Allen will not be playing in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Additionally, kicker Joshua Karty, defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, and cornerback Cobie Durant are questionable heading into this Sunday.
This marks yet another setback to the Rams, who currently have 11 players on injured reserve, including offensive tackle Joe Noteboom, cornerback Darious Williams, and star wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Additionally, tight end Tyler Higbee is currently on the PUP list, meaning he is ineligible for at least the first four games of the season.
This makes it likely that a majority of the offense will come down to quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and receivers Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson.
Either Jordan Whittington or Tutu Atwell will step in to cover Kupp's spot, but those will be tough shoes to fill.
Kupp was first selected by the Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft with the 69th overall pick in the third round. He would have a fantastic rookie season, recording 62 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. Kupp was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
While he would face a dip in production due to missing half the season due to injury, Kupp came roaring back in 2019 by recording his first 1000+ yard season. He made 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.
However, Kupp's best year came in 2021, where he led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), receiving touchdowns (16), and yards per game (114.5). He was named first-team All-Pro and played in the Pro Bowl. He was also named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
That season, the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after recording eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for seven yards on a crucial 4th-and-1 play.
While not reaching the same highs as Kupp, Allen was set to be an important part of the Rams offense this weekend, especially with Higbee out.
In his NFL career, Allen has recorded 10 receptions for 895 yards and one touchdown.
