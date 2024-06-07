Rams News: Watch Kyren Williams Showing Out During Practice
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is back at practice with the team after missing much of the team's OTAs with a foot injury. The Rams never saw the injury as serious, but he was unable to take part in drills until this week. Williams showed off some drills at OTAs with the Rams on Thursday in his return and is now able to take part in the team's offseason program ahead of his third NFL season.
Williams comes into the 2024 campaign off a breakout season in 2023. The former 2022 fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame put together his first 1,000-yard rushing season despite playing in just 12 out of 17 games last season. His production particularly ramped up toward the end of last season, when Williams had three 100-yard games in December and at least 80 rushing yards in all of the five December games he played in.
He should be in for another strong season rushing for the Rams in 2024, especially since he has now established his value and role with the team. Williams will be splitting time with rookie third-round pick Blake Corum, who the Rams are hoping will be a good complementary piece to Williams. Corum joins the Rams after a College Football Playoff National Championship title run with the Michigan Wolverines.
Corum rushed for over 1,200 yards in each of his final two seasons with the Wolverines and won the Big Ten Most Valuable Player in 2023. He also rushed for an absurd 27 touchdowns during his final season, making him an absolute weapon to score at practically any point.
If both Williams and Corum hit their potentials in 2024, the Rams will field one of the most dangerous run games and offenses in the NFL.
