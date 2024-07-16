Rams News: Watch Sean McVay Visit LA's Under-Construction Practice Facility
Eighth-year Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay paid a visit to L.A.'s new Woodland Hills practice facility, set to be available to the team to use in August. Earlier this year, the Rams left their Cal Lutheran practice facility in Thousand Oaks. The team will undergo training camp activities later this month at Loyola Marymount. Construction of the new facility is contuining apace.
This week, Sean McVay stopped by the construction site in Woodland Hills and paid the workers a nice visit. According to a user on Reddit, McVay talked to all of the construction workers, signed footballs for them and took photos.
Reddit user ayyryan7, shared a photo of McVay visiting construction workers at the new site, and evidently regaling them with interesting anecdotes.
"Sean McVay stopped by the new practice facility today and talked to all the construction workers. He signed a few footballs, took some pictures, overall cool experience," ayyryan7 writes.
McVay's legend is still being written, but even if he were to retire tomorrow, he'd already be one of the best head coaches in Rams history. The 38-year-old has led the Rams to a 70-45 regular season record and a 7-4 playoff record, while guiding the club to five postseasons across his seven prior years with the franchise, including a pair of Super Bowls berths. His best feat to date claiming the Super Bowl LVI championship with the 12-5 Rams. He's no doubt hoping this facility will help the club return to the promised land this season.