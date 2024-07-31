Rams News: Watch Top LA Draft Pick Show Off Nifty Moves in Training Camp
Los Angeles Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse has impressed throughout training camp so far, showing off some of his pass rush moves. During Tuesday's practice at Loyola Marymount University, Verse utilized his spin move to get past offensive lineman Joe Noteboom.
Verse is participating in his first NFL training camp after he was drafted No. 19 overall this year as the Rams' first first-round pick since 2016. He joins Los Angeles after an great college career at Florida State, where he was a two-time All-American. Verse had nine sacks in each of his two seasons as a Seminole, and 9.5 sacks the season prior with Albany.
The next round after the Rams took Verse, they took his former Florida State teammate Braden Fiske. Verse and Fiske continue to push each other in practice, as Verse recalls the two defensive stars doing in college.
"The second he came to Florida State, it was straight work," Verse said on Inside Rams Camp. "Every day he was staying extra in the weight room, I'm staying extra on the field. I can't let him outwork me, that don't sit right with me ... it just don't feel right to let him get extra work. We just push each other to be better.
Fiske came to FSU in 2023, where he notched six sacks and nine tackles for loss in his final collegiate season. The two will now challenge each other to help improve the Rams' defensive line, which will garner a lot of attention following the retirement of Aaron Donald.
Fiske and Verse will help Kobie Turner and Byron Young form a young defensive line core. Turner and Young each had strong rookie campaigns, combining for 17 sacks in 2023.
