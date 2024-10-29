Rams News: Week 8 Helped Spark a Completely Different Offensive Line
The Los Angeles Rams' biggest issue at the beginning of the regular season was a shaky offensive line. Injuries to Jonah Jackson, Joe Noteboom, and Rob Havenstein left the team in a bad spot. Alaric Jackson was also suspended for two games.
The lack of starters led to the Rams simply not being able to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford, leading to the team falling to a 1-4 record through their first five games. After a much-needed bye Week 6 bye, the team began to get a little bit healthy.
A win in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders began to spark a bit of hope, but it wasn't until Week 8 that the team turned things around. The Rams upset the Minnesota Vikings sending their record to 3-4 and proving that Los Angeles can definitely fight.
According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have completely transformed on the line. Before the bye week, Stafford was pressured a massive 65 times. The two weeks that followed showcased the offensive line only giving up 13 pressures and one sack.
With more time to throw, Stafford put together 279 yards and four touchdowns. The return of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua also brought huge relief. Nacua put up 106 yards on seven receptions, and Kupp secured 51 yards and one touchdown.
Star running back Kyren Williams put up 97 yards on the ground, adding to his already Pro Bowl-caliber season.
An improved offensive line helped spark this level of play from every aspect of the offense. Stafford not constantly being under pressure led to his being able to get Nacua and Kupp the ball. Williams was also able to run through opened-up lanes as well.
Williams was already doing so, but now he can probably put together even more impressive stats on the ground. Either way, the Rams felt like a new team against the Vikings.
The season is far from over, and being 3-4 is certainly a better place to be than if the Rams had lost their fifth game of the season. They are one game behind the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers, who are all sitting at 4-4.
The Rams will take on the Seahawks next, and a win could place them right into first place, should the 49ers and Cardinals lose their next.
This new offensive line will get healthier, and the Rams might be able to go a run with their offense returning to its previously exciting self.
