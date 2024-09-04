Rams News: Where LA Will Finish in NFC West This Season
The Los Angeles Rams are just one week away from the start of the 2024 NFL season, and anticipation is running high. After a surprising 2023 campaign, the Rams have set their sights on something even more special this year.
While it's tempting to look ahead to the ultimate goal of another Super Bowl title, it's important to focus on the smaller steps first. For the Rams, that means winning their division — a crucial milestone that would set the stage for a successful playoff run.
Winning the NFC West is no small feat, especially given the strength of the San Francisco 49ers, who have dominated the division for the past two seasons. The 49ers have been a thorn in the Rams' side for much of the last half-decade, consistently posing problems for L.A. However, the Rams believe that 2024 could be the year they change that narrative.
On paper, the Rams' roster may not seem as formidable as in years past, particularly after losing arguably the greatest defensive player of all time, Aaron Donald, during the offseason. His departure is a significant blow, but L.A. has made efforts to compensate by adding a mix of veteran players and promising rookies. The defense will be anchored by new faces like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and Omar Speights. In the secondary, Kamren Curl, Darious Williams, Tre'Davious White, and Quentin Lake will play pivotal roles in keeping the defense competitive.
Despite these additions, the Rams' defense will face plenty of questions this season. The offense, too, will need to step up, with health and consistent production being critical factors. All eyes will be on second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua, who dazzled as a rookie in 2023. Nacua, along with quarterback Matthew Stafford and the rest of the offense, will need to meet—and possibly exceed—expectations if the Rams hope to unseat the 49ers and claim the NFC West title.
While the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are expected to improve this season, the road to the division crown still runs through San Francisco. The Rams will likely be in the mix, but it's hard to see them surpassing the 49ers unless San Francisco falters unexpectedly.
Ultimately, L.A. will finish second in the NFC West, just a game or two behind the 49ers when the 2024 season concludes. Though they may win one regular-season matchup against their Bay Area rivals, it likely won't be enough to overtake them in the standings.
Nonetheless, the Rams should still be in the conversation as a Super Bowl contender, alongside the 49ers. If L.A. can stay healthy and maximize the potential of their roster, they could make a deep playoff run and challenge for the Lombardi Trophy.
